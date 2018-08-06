Marcus Rashford takes up the iconic No. 10 jersey For Manchester United

Manchester United have confirmed that Marcus Rashford will take up the iconic No. 10 Jersey in the forthcoming season.

The 20-year-old Englishman wore the No. 10 jersey for the first time against Bayern Munich in their final preseason match on Sunday which ended in 1-0 defeat.

The iconic jersey has been worn in recent years by Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Rooney wore the No. 10 jersey for about 11 years before he passed it on to Ibrahimovic who, left the club in March to join LA Galaxy.

Since Ibrahimovic's departure, however, the number has been vacant and Rashford has seized the opportunity to make it his own.

The famous No. 10 jersey has also been worn by Mark Hughes, Teddy Sheringham, and Ruud van Nistelrooy - all of whom were club legends for Manchester United.

Jose Mourinho is in full support of Rashford's New Jersey Number

Jose Mourinho acknowledged that Rashford had an eye for the number much before now.

“He wanted it, he always wanted it. Of course, he respected the big [Wayne] Rooney and then Zlatan [Ibrahimovic] wanted to have it," Jose Mourinho told MUTV.

“Of course, he was in the shadow, waiting for the opportunity and now the shirt is empty. It's something fantastic for the kid, let's give the shirt to him,” Mourinho added.

Rashford previously wore the number 39 jersey when he broke into the first team under Louis Van Gaal, then later changed to number 19.

Coincidentally, his jersey numbers over the years have kept reducing as he now taken the No. 10. Bearing that in mind, could the No. 9 jersey be Rashford's next jersey number after the No. 10? We'll have to wait and see.

Manchester United will kick off their Premier League campaign on Friday against Leicester City. Rashford will be looking to play a meaningful role in helping his team challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title this season.