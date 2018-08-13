Rating the players from Liverpool's 4-0 win over West Ham United

Yash Sharma

Liverpool FC v West Ham United - Sadio Mane celebrating his goal

Arguably the toughest league in the world, English premier league kicked off this weekend. While every team in this competition wishes to collect as much as points possible to finish high up in order, Liverpool started their campaign against West Ham United. Jurgen Klopp's men made it clear that they are looking to end the Merseyside's trophy drought in the 18-19 season.

Starting with a 4-3-4 formation, Liverpool had 64% of the ball possession and had 18 shots on the opposition goal out of which 8 were on target. The trio of Salah, Mane and Firminho looked in good touch and they made it clear that they'll be replicating their form from the previous season.

After adding further strength to their squad this transfer window, Liverpool started their EPL campaign against the Hammers and collected 3 points with ease scoring 4 goals and conceding none. Let's take a look at the performances of Liverpool players and rate them accordingly:

Alisson Becker - 7.6

Brazilian goalkeeping sensation, Becker was added to Liverpool's squad this transfer window on a 62 Million euros deal. Klopp would use the keeper as his first choice leaving Karius on the bench.

Alisson played the entire match and made 2 good saves showing his class and brilliant reflexes. The Brazilian had a clean sheet in his EPL debut.

Trent Alexander Arnold - 7.0

Arnold had a fine game in defense and was also seen contributing in the attack. He almost scored an exceptional free kick. The right-back won 3 tackles in the match and also won 6 duels. Overall having an average game.

Joe Gomez - 7.0

The young English center-back started in place of Lovren and had an average game for himself. Gomez made 4 clearances and won 2 tackles and 4 duels. The young center back had a good passing average making 53 passes with 91.4% accuracy.

Virgil Van Dijk - 7.2

Liverpool didn't have much to do in the defense as they were comfortably holding the possession and West Ham didn't prove to be much of a threat for the Liverpool defence. Van Dijk had an exceptional 98.4% passing accuracy and made 1 interception along with winning 1 tackle and 2 duels.

Andrew Robertson - 7.5

Robertson had a brilliant game from the left flank. He was seen contributing in the attack and had an exceptional work rate. The left-back made 3 key passes and created 1 big goal scoring chance.

Mostly he was seen linking up with the attack throughout the game.

James Milner - 7.8

The Liverpool captain had a fantastic game and was one of the biggest reason of Liverpool's firm hold over the possession. The 32-year-old midfielder made 95 passes with an accuracy of 93%.

Milner made 3 key passes and created 1 big chance as well. He was balancing well between the attack and defense and also blocked a shot.

Wijnaldum - 6.8

Wijnaldum didn't have a great game. He looked a bit sloppy as he was dispossessed 3 times in the game. He was helpful in providing long balls in the entire match but as it seemed, it wasn't his day as he failed to mark a good performance in the Liverpool's season opener.

Naby Keita - 7.4

New Liverpool signing Naby Keita was expected to do wonders for the Jurgen Klopp's side and he just gave a brilliant performance in his Premier League debut.

Keita made 2 key passes and made 2 successful dribble attempts. He played an important role in one of Liverpool's goal and overall had a brilliant game on his debut.

Mohamed Salah - 7.0

Last season's EPL top scorer Salah didn't take much time to continue his form from last season as he bagged a goal in the season's opener and had a good game.

Salah is again expected to outscore Harry Kane who was seen misfiring in Spurs' first game continuing his tradition of the August curse.

Firminho - 7.5

The Brazilian forward spent most of his time in the world cup on the bench despite having a great season with Liverpool. But that didn't affect his form and looked in good touch. Firmino provided one assist and was seen dribbling with good pace and ease. He made 2 key passes and was substituted in the 70th minute having a decent game.

Sadio Mane - 9.2

Sadio Mane was the best man on the pitch for Liverpool and had an exceptional first league game of the season. Mane scored 2 of Liverpool's 4 goals and was having a good game dribbling past defenders, winning tackles, making key passes and winning duels.

Mane didn't take too long to kick off his season in style and the trio of Firmino-Sane-Salah looks even more deadly now.