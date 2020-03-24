Rating three possible destinations in England for Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho has set the football world on fire and many big clubs are circling around him.

Let's rate the chances of each club vying for his signatures.

Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho has established himself as one of the most exciting young prospects in European football. The English winger moved to Germany at the tender age of 17 in search of regular game-time and certainly isn't a player who waits for things to happen.

The youngster was ambitious and joined Borussia Dortmund to secure better opportunities to further his progress. In the last two years, the Manchester City academy graduate has established himself as one of the most coveted young players in world football.

A host of European clubs are already vying for his signature, and it is only about time before he leaves BVB. Having said that, let us evaluate three of his potential destinations.

#3 Liverpool (Likelihood- 4/10)

Jadon Sancho

Liverpool already have two world-class wingers in their ranks in the form of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane but they still lack depth in their attacking department. The Reds simply do not have any quality backups for the two aforementioned stars.

Despite the duo's brilliance, Sancho is well-capable of supplying a similar amount of goals in addition to his creative capabilities. For instance, Jadon Sancho has 14 goals in 23 league appearances in the 2019-20 season.

On the other hand, Mane and Salah have 14 and 16 league goals respectively in 26 appearances each. While all players have similar goal-scoring stats, Sancho's creative stats are far more impressive than both the Liverpool forwards combined.

Sancho has 15 league assists this season which is more than both Salah and Mane combined together at 14. Sancho would surely be a good addition to a Liverpool side which is highly reliant on its fullbacks for creating goalscoring opportunities.

Liverpool's midfield is pretty well-oiled and dynamic, but it lacks flair and creativity. The Reds could use Sancho as a creative force in the midfield, which isn't particularly known for creating chances. Liverpool is an attractive choice for Sancho, but it just might not happen this summer.

#2 Chelsea (Likelihood - 6.5/10)

Jadon Sancho with Hudson Odoi

Despite losing their best player in Eden Hazard, Chelsea have made considerable progress under Frank Lampard's guidance. In aftermath of a transfer ban, the club had promoted many academy players to the first team.

Although Chelsea are not in any necessary need of a winger, barring Tammy Abraham, most of the team's attacking players have struggled for goals. In comparison to Sancho's outstanding campaign with Dortmund, some of Chelsea's major attacking threats in Mason Mount, Willian and Pedro have only racked up a total of 12 goals and 10 assists for the Blues.

The prospect of linking up with former teammate Christian Pulisic and compatriot Tammy Abraham is somewhat difficult to turn down. Sancho will get opportunities to play at both flanks. Chelsea, however, are not in any desperate need of bringing new wide players.

With Oliver Giroud certain to leave at the end of the campaign, the club could prioritize a new strike partner to complement Tammy Abraham which would probably result in losing out on Jadon Sancho.

#1 Manchester United (Likelihood - 8/10)

Jadon Sancho( England)

Manchester United have been constantly linked with Sancho, and the Red Devils are one of the very few clubs capable of securing his signature. The club is in a rebuilding process and is trying to regain its past dominance in England.

Sancho could be a major piece of the puzzle for the Manchester club and will be one of the stars of their team.The Red Devils have been left without Paul Pogba's services for most part of the 2019-20 season.

The club recently signed Bruno Fernandes in hope to boost their midfield. However, barring Marcus Rashford and January signing Odion Ighalo, the club does not have any proven goalscorers and they surely need one.

Sancho will have a clear role at Old Trafford. United have failed to fix their right-wing spot for years and Sancho could be an exciting addition. Daniel James has been inconsistent at times and Sancho could easily stake a claim for the right-wing spot.

The presence of several English teammates might play a role as well and there is a more than a decent chance of Sancho ending up at the 'Theatre of Dreams'.