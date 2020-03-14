Raul Jimenez: The most underrated player in the Premier League this season

Jimenez has enjoyed a ruthless goalscoring record against the top 6 this season.

Raul Jimenez has slowly but surely become one of the best strikers in the Premier League and is a part of a brilliant Wolverhampton Wanderers side looking to secure a debut in the Champions League next season.

Jimenez is the talisman in a team full of attacking talent with the likes of Diogo Jota and Adama Traore complementing him in the attacking line. The deadly trio has formed one of the best frontlines in the English top-flight, with the combination of desire, technical ability and power proving too much for many sides this season.

The trio has scored a combined total of 43 goals so far this season, with Jimenez being the top goalscorer, having netted 22 in all competitions. This means the Mexican has scored more goals than Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah in all competitions this season which begs the question: why isn't Jimenez mentioned in the conversation surrounding the best players in England?

The striker has proven himself to be worthy of the tag more than once and has become the man for the big occasion, scoring against both Manchester City and Liverpool this season. His goal against Manchester City, in particular, proved to be important as Wolves completed the double over the champions. His form and his connection with his teammates has propelled Wolves up to 6th place in the league, 5 points away from the top four.

A top-four finish would round off an incredible second season back in the Premier League for the Wolves and it might even include a European trophy. The West Midlands outfit will be heading into the second leg of the Europa League quarter-finals with an away goal after drawing 1-1 at Olympiacos, leaving them with every chance to go through.

A Europa League victory would go down in history as the Wolves' first-ever European trophy. Jimenez has played a crucial part in the side's European run, having netted 9 goals in 13 appearances in the competition this season, with 6 of those coming in the qualifying stage of the competition, highlighting his importance to a club looking to make history.

With that being said, it is clear that Jimenez is one of the most talented and underrated players in the Premier League and should be placed among the best attackers in the country.

