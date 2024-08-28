Barcelona came from behind to secure a 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano to continue their impressive start to the season. Goals from Pedri and new boy Dani Olmo overturned Unai Lopez's ninth-minute opener to remain unbeaten in La Liga.

Barcelona player ratings:

Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 8/10

The German had a fine game in Madrid despite conceding a goal. He made three saves and 10 recoveries to help his side to victory and restrict Rayo to just one goal.

Gerard Martin - 7/10

The Spaniard was stable for the Catalan club today. Martin completed 31 passes with his 49 touches and will look to build on his showing today.

Pau Cubarsi - 8/10

Trending

The young defender continued to look solid in the heart of the defense and looked impressive next to Inigo Martinez. He completed 96% of his passes, won one tackle and made one block.

Inigo Martinez - 8/10

The veteran defender looked like fine wine in possession and completed 94% of his passes to help his side maintain possession. He had a shot on target and completed all his tackles while winning all his ground duels.

Jules Kounde - 7.5/10

The French fullback looked impressive and had a fine game underpinned by his fine tackling. He will hope to continue his fine form under Hansi Flick as the season progresses.

Marc Bernal - 7.5/10

The 17-year-old continues to look princely in the heart of the midfield alongside Pedri. He completed 88% of his passes and 67% of his tackles and tested the Rayo keeper from a long way.

Pedri - 8.5 /10

The Spaniard continues to look brilliant in the midfield. The 21-year-old drew the Catalan's level and dictated the play brilliantly throughout the game.

Lamine Yamal - 8/10

Lamine Yamal continues to have a party on the wing, and no defender seems to be able to stop the dancing Spaniard. The La Masia graduate created four chances, completed six dribbles, drew two fouls and bagged an assist in another masterful performance.

Raphinha - 8/10

The Brazilian had a fine trip to Madrid today, bagging an assist and looking lively to secure victory on the road. He had nine touches in the opposition box and a 75% dribble success rate.

Ferran Torres - 7/10

The 24-year-old was sufficient in all he did for the Catalans today but did not have a deciding impact on the game. He was taken off after the first half.

Robert Lewandowski - 7/10

The Polish striker had a decent game. He found the back of the net, but it was ruled out. He led the line impressively and looks on course to have a fine season.

Ratings of Barcelona substitutes:

Dani Olmo - 8.5/10

The Euro 2024 star came on after 45 minutes and scored the winner in the 82nd minute. He will be a fine signing if he keeps up today's performance.

Alex Balde - 7.5/10

The fullback came on after 65 minutes and had a good game. He completed all his passes and looked solid.

Fermin Lopez - NA

The midfielder came on late and did not have enough time to influence the game.

Pau Victor - NA

The 22-year-old came in the dying minutes and didn't get the time to make an impact.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback