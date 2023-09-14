Rayo Vallecano vs Alaves Prediction and Betting Tips | September 15th 2023 

Rayo Vallecano will welcome Alaves to De Vallecas for a La Liga matchday five fixture on Friday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat away to Real Betis before the international break. Willian Jose's 53rd-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides. They followed this up with a 2-2 draw in a friendly against Alcorcon during the break.

Alaves, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a narrow 1-0 home win over Valencia. Cenk Oscakar's unfortunate own goal in the sixth minute, moments after Kiki Garcia missed from the spot, proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The victory took El Glorioso to ninth spot in the table, having garnered six points from four games. Rayo Vallecano sit in 12th spot with six points to show for their efforts in four games.

Rayo Vallecano vs Alaves Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 35th meeting between the two sides. Alaves have a slightly better record with 14 wins to their name, Rayo Vallecano were victorious on 13 occasions, while five games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in April 2022 when Alaves claimed a 1-0 home win en route to their relegation.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

All four of Alaves' league games this season have seen the home side on the day win by a one-goal margin.

Just one of the eight La Liga games featuring either side this season has seen both sides score.

Three of Rayo Vallecano's four league games this season have produced less than three goals.

Rayo Vallecano vs Alaves Prediction

Alaves returned to the top-flight in dramatic circumstances but have had a more stable start to the season. Their games have been close affairs this so far and two wins from their opening four games have left them in mid-table.

Rayo Vallecano started their season with consecutive wins and clean sheets but two successive defeats have slightly dampened the early optimism.

We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a goalless stalemate.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 0-0 Alaves

Rayo Vallecano vs Alaves Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No