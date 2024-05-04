Rayo Vallecano vs Almeria Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th May 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Rayo Vallecano lock horns with a struggling Almeria side in an important clash at the Estadio de Vallecas on Sunday.

Rayo Vallecano vs Almeria Preview

Almeria are currently rooted to the bottom of the La Liga standings and have struggled so far this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 3-1 defeat at the hands of Getafe last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Rayo Vallecano, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The hosts suffered a 3-0 defeat against Villarreal in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Rayo Vallecano vs Almeria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rayo Vallecano have a good recent record against Almeria and have won 12 out of the last 20 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Almeria's six victories.

Rayo Vallecano have won six of their last seven matches against Almeria in La Liga and have kept five clean sheets in these games.

Rayo Vallecano have lost only one of their last seven matches at home against Almeria in all competitions, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 1-0 margin in the Segunda Division in 2020.

Almeria have won only one of their last 27 matches away from home against teams from Madrid in La Liga and have conceded at least one goal in each of these games.

Rayo Vallecano are winless in their last five matches at home in La Liga.

Rayo Vallecano vs Almeria Prediction

Rayo Vallecano have a good squad at their disposal but have been surprisingly poor this season. Oscar Trejo and Isi Palazon can be effective on their day and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Almeria have failed to cope with the challenges of the top flight so far and will need to salvage the remainder of their campaign. Rayo Vallecano are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 3-0 Almeria

Rayo Vallecano vs Almeria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rayo Vallecano to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Rayo Vallecano to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Isi Palazon to score - Yes