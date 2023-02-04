Rayo Vallecano vs Almeria Prediction and Betting Tips | February 6, 2023 

Rayo Vallecano will host Almeria at the Estadio de Vallecas on Monday (February 6) in La Liga.

The hosts have had mixed results this season but remain hopeful of securing European football. Vallecano returned to winning ways with a 1-0 win at Villarreal, with Sergio Camello scoring the sole goal of the game midway through the second half. Vallecano are ninth in the standings with 29 points from 19 games. They will now look to pick up back-to-back wins for the first time this year.

Almeria, meanwhile, have begun picking up crucial points in the La Liga as they look to retain their top-flight status for another season. They beat Espanyol 3-1 in their last game, with three players getting on the scoresheet before their opponents bagged a late consolation.

The visitors are 11th in the points table, with 22 points from 19 games.

Rayo Vallecano vs Almeria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 18 meetings between Vallecano and Almeria, with the hosts leading 10-6.

The visitors have won three of their last four games in the fixture after going winless in their previous five.

Almeria are one of two teams in La Liga this season without a win on the road.

Vallecano have conceded 22 league goals this season, the most by any team in the top half of the standings.

The Rojiblancos have conceded 29 goals in La Liga this season. Only three teams have conceded more, two of them currently occupying the relegation zone.

Rubi's men are without a clean sheet in their last five games across competitions.

Rayo Vallecano vs Almeria Prediction

Vallecano have won two of their last three games after going winless in five. They are, however, winless in their last three home outings and could struggle here.

Meanwhile, Almeria's latest result snapped their five-game winless streak. They have, however, struggled on the road recently and might have to settle for a point.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Almeria

Rayo Vallecano vs Almeria Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of their last nine meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals )

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of the visitors' last five games.)

