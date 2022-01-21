Rayo Vallecano vs Athletic Bilbao prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Athletic Bilbao are back in action with another important La Liga match this weekend as they lock horns with Rayo Vallecano on Sunday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Rayo Vallecano are in seventh place in the La Liga standings and have exceeded expectations this season. The Madrid-based outfit played out a 1-1 draw against Real Betis last weekend and will want to return to winning ways in this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Basque giants stunned Barcelona in the Copa del Rey this week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Athletic Club



gave us a footballing masterclass at The Cathedral last night.



🍿 Enjoy the video!



gave us a footballing masterclass at The Cathedral last night.

Rayo Vallecano vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head

Athletic Bilbao have a good record against Rayo Vallecano and have won 11 out of 23 matches played between the two teams. Rayo Vallecano have managed six victories against Athletic Bilbao and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous game between the two teams took place in September last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Rayo Vallecano. Athletic Bilbao were poor on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Rayo Vallecano form guide in La Liga: D-L-W-L-W

Athletic Bilbao form guide in La Liga: D-W-L-W-L

Rayo Vallecano vs Athletic Bilbao Team News

Rayo Vallecano have a point to prove

Rayo Vallecano

Martin Merquelanz, Alvaro Garcia, and Unai Lopez are carrying injuries at the moment and have been ruled out of this game. Randy Nteka has recovered from his knock and will be available for selection.

Injured: Martin Merquelanz, Alvaro Garcia, Unai Lopez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Athletic Bilbao need to be at their best

Athletic Bilbao

Unai Nunez and Asier Villalibre are struggling with their fitness and might not feature in this game. Oihan Sancet picked up an injury against Barcelona and has been ruled out of this match.

Injured: Oihan Sancet

Doubtful: Unai Nunez, Asier Villalibre

Unavailable: None

Rayo Vallecano vs Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI

Rayo Vallecano Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Stole Dimitrievski; Fran Garcia, Alejandro Catena, Esteban Saveljich, Ivan Balliu; Santi Comesana, Oscar Valentin; Bebe, Oscar Trejo, Isi Palazon; Sergi Guardiola

We now know who we'll be facing in the Copa quarter-finals!



@realmadriden

🏟️ San Mamés



We now know who we'll be facing in the Copa quarter-finals! @realmadriden San Mamés

Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI (4-4-2): Unai Simon; Mikel Balenziaga, Inigo Martinez, Yeray Alvarez, Oscar De Marcos; Unai Vencedor, Dani Garcia, Iker Muniain, Alex Berenguer; Raul Garcia, Inaki Williams

Rayo Vallecano vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have pulled off a fair share of brilliant results this season but will need to be more consistent to move up the table. With Sancet ruled out, the likes of Inaki Williams and Raul Garcia will need to step up in this fixture.

Rayo Vallecano have been impressive in La Liga so far but will need to work hard to sustain their push for a European place. Athletic Bilbao are the better team on paper and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 1-2 Athletic Bilbao

