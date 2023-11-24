Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th November 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Rayo Vallecano take on Xavi's Barcelona side in an important clash at the Estadio de Vallecas on Saturday.

Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona Preview

Barcelona are currently in third place in the La Liga standings and are yet to hit their stride in the competition this season. The Blaugrana edged Deportivo Alaves to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Rayo Vallecano, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. The home side suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Girona last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an excellent recent record against Rayo Vallecano and have won 13 out of the last 17 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Rayo Vallecano's three victories.

After a run of 13 defeats on the trot against Barcelona in La Liga, Rayo Vallecano are unbeaten in their last four such games against the Catalans in the competition.

Barcelona have lost each of their last two matches away from home against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga and could lose three such games in a row for the first time in their history.

After a run of 17 victories in 20 matches away from home against teams from Madrid in La Liga, Barcelona have won only two of their last 13 such games in the competition.

Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have been severely hampered by injuries this season and will need to tap into their squad depth to navigate a hectic schedule in the coming weeks. With Gavi ruled out for the next few months, the onus will be on the returning Frenkie de Jong to step up to the plate.

Rayo Vallecano have tormented Barcelona in the past and will be intent on making the most of their home advantage. Barcelona are the better team on paper, however, and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 1-2 Barcelona

Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Robert Lewandowski to score - Yes