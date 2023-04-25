Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th April 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Rayo Vallecano take on Xavi's Barcelona side in an important clash at the Estadio de Vallecas on Wednesday.

Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona Preview

Rayo Vallecano are currently in ninth place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The home side suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Real Sociedad over the weekend and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the month and have been exceptional on the domestic front this season. The Catalan giants edged Atletico Madrid to a crucial 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have a good recent record against Rayo Vallecano and have won 15 out of the last 24 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Rayo Vallecano's four victories.

Rayo Vallecano are unbeaten in their last three matches against Barcelona in La Liga and have kept clean sheets in each of these matches.

After a run of six consecutive victories away from home against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga, Barcelona lost their previous such game by a 1-0 margin in October 2021.

Barcelona have lost only one of their last five games away from home against teams from Madrid in La Liga, with their only such defeat during this period coming against Real Madrid in October last year.

Rayo Vallecano have won only one of their last five matches played on a Wednesday in La Liga but did secure a victory in such a game against Barcelona in October 2021.

Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have an impressive squad at their disposal and are the frontrunners to win the La Liga title at the moment. The Catalan giants can pack a punch on their day and will be intent on ending their dry spell at the Vallecas.

Rayo Vallecano have tormented the Blaugrana in the recent past but have not been at their best in recent weeks. Barcelona are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 1-3 Barcelona

Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Rayo Vallecano to score - Yes

