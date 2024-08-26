Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th August 2024

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Rayo Vallecano take on Hansi Flick's Barcelona side in an important clash at the Estadio de Vallecas on Tuesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona Preview

Rayo Vallecano are in eighth place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive this season. The Madrid-based outfit played out a 0-0 stalemate over the weekend and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table and have stepped up to the plate this season. The Blaugrana defeated Athletic Bilbao by a 2-1 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Trending

Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an impressive recent record against Rayo Vallecano and have won 28 out of the last 45 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Rayo Vallecano's paltry seven victories.

Rayo Vallecano have won three of their last six matches against Barcelona in La Liga - only one victory than they had achieved in the 36 such games preceding this run.

Barcelona are winless in their last three matches away from home against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga - they have a longer such run only against Getafe in the competition.

Barcelona have lost only one of their last 37 matches played out on a Tuesday in La Liga, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 3-1 scoreline against Real Valladolid in May 2023.

Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have been an adventurous outfit under Hansi Flick and have shown flashes of lethal efficiency in their two league games. Robert Lewandowski has scored three goals in his two La Liga matches and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

Rayo Vallecano have tormented the Catalans in the recent past but will be up against a strong opponent on Tuesday. Barcelona are the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 1-3 Barcelona

Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Robert Lewandowski to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback