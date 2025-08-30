Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st August 2025

The 2025-26 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Rayo Vallecano lock horns with Hansi Flick's Barcelona side in an important encounter at the Estadio de Vallecas on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona Preview

Barcelona are currently in second place in the La Liga standings and have been in excellent form over the past year. The Blaugrana edged Levante to a narrow 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Rayo Vallecano, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent in recent months. The away side thrashed Neman by a 4-0 margin in the Europa Conference League this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an impressive recent record against Rayo Vallecano and have won 18 out of the last 29 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Rayo Vallecano's six victories.

After an unbeaten run of five matches on the trot against Barcelona in La Liga, Rayo Vallecano have lost each of their last three such games in the competition.

After a run of six victories on the trot away from home against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga, Barcelona have won only one of their last four such games in the competition.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last five matches away from home against teams from Madrid in La Liga - their longest such run in the competition since 2019.

Rayo Vallecano have won only one of their last eight games at home in La Liga.

Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have an impressive squad at their disposal and have shown marked improvement under Hansi Flick over the past year. The Catalans pulled off a brilliant comeback against Levante and will rely heavily on their star-studded attacking lineup this weekend.

Rayo Vallecano can pull off an upset on their day but have a poor recent record in this fixture. Barcelona are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 1-3 Barcelona

Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More