Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st August 2025

The 2025-26 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Rayo Vallecano lock horns with Hansi Flick's Barcelona side in an important encounter at the Estadio de Vallecas on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.
Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona Preview
Barcelona are currently in second place in the La Liga standings and have been in excellent form over the past year. The Blaugrana edged Levante to a narrow 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.
Rayo Vallecano, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent in recent months. The away side thrashed Neman by a 4-0 margin in the Europa Conference League this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Barcelona have an impressive recent record against Rayo Vallecano and have won 18 out of the last 29 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Rayo Vallecano's six victories.
- After an unbeaten run of five matches on the trot against Barcelona in La Liga, Rayo Vallecano have lost each of their last three such games in the competition.
- After a run of six victories on the trot away from home against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga, Barcelona have won only one of their last four such games in the competition.
- Barcelona are unbeaten in their last five matches away from home against teams from Madrid in La Liga - their longest such run in the competition since 2019.
- Rayo Vallecano have won only one of their last eight games at home in La Liga.
Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona Prediction
Barcelona have an impressive squad at their disposal and have shown marked improvement under Hansi Flick over the past year. The Catalans pulled off a brilliant comeback against Levante and will rely heavily on their star-studded attacking lineup this weekend.
Rayo Vallecano can pull off an upset on their day but have a poor recent record in this fixture. Barcelona are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 1-3 Barcelona
Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes