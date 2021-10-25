Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Barcelona are back in action with another La Liga fixture this week as they lock horns with Rayo Vallecano in an important clash on Wednesday. The Catalans have struggled under Ronald Koeman this season and have a point to prove in this game.

Rayo Vallecano are in seventh place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive this season. The Madrid-based outfit suffered a 3-2 defeat against Real Betis over the weekend and will want to bounce back in this match.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have failed to meet expectations this year. The Blaugrana slumped to a 2-1 defeat in El Clasico and cannot afford another debacle in this fixture.

Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona Head-to-Head

Barcelona have a predictably impressive record against Rayo Vallecano and have won 15 out of 21 matches played between the two teams. Rayo Vallecano have managed three victories against Barcelona and will need to step up on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in January this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Barcelona. Rayo Vallecano gave a good account of themselves on the day and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Rayo Vallecano form guide in La Liga: L-W-L-W-W

Barcelona form guide in La Liga: L-W-L-W-D

Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona Team News

Rayo Vallecano have a point to prove

Rayo Vallecano

Martin Merquelanz is carrying an injury at the moment and might not feature in this game. Esteban Saveljich has recovered from his knock and will be available for selection.

Injured: Martin Merquelanz

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Barcelona need to win this game

Barcelona

Sergio Aguero scored his first goal for Barcelona over the weekend and will likely start alongside Memphis Depay and Ansu Fati. Pedri and Martin Braithwaite are injured and have been ruled out of this fixture.

With Ronald Araujo also sidelined, Gerard Pique and Eric Garcia are set to feature in Barcelona's defense. Jordi Alba played through his pain in El Clasico and is unlikely to feature in this match.

Injured: Pedri, Martin Braithwaite, Ronald Araujo

Doubtful: Ousmane Dembele, Jordi Alba, Frenkie de Jong

Suspended: None

Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona Predicted XI

Rayo Vallecano Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Stole Dimitrievski; Fran Garcia, Alejandro Catena, Esteban Saveljich, Ivan Balliu; Santi Comesana, Pathe Ciss; Alvaro Garcia, Oscar Trejo, Isi Palazon; Radamel Falcao

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique, Eric Garcia, Alejandro Balde; Sergio Busquets, Sergi Roberto, Riqui Puig; Memphis Depay, Ansu Fati, Sergio Aguero

Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have struggled to impose themselves in La Liga this season and cannot afford to lose this game. The Catalans were outplayed by Real Madrid over the weekend and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Rayo Vallecano are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day and will want to create history on Wednesday. Barcelona are the better team, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 1-2 Barcelona

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi