Rayo Vallecano vs Cadiz Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2nd 2024

Two sides who could do well with a win square off in round 27 of the Spanish La Liga as Rayo Vallecano play host to Cadiz on Saturday.

Mauricio Pellegrino’s men have failed to win their last six competitive visits to the Estadio de Vallecas and will head into the weekend looking to end this 15-year spell.

Rayo Vallecano continued to struggle for results in the bottom half of the La Liga table as they suffered a 3-0 defeat against Girona last Monday.

Inigo Perez’s side have now failed to taste victory in eight consecutive games across all competitions, losing six and picking up two draws since January’s 1-0 win over Huesca in the Copa del Rey.

With 25 points from 26 matches, Rayo Vallecano are currently 14th in the La Liga table, one point above 15th-placed Sevilla.

Cadiz, on the other hand, fought back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw against Celta Vigo at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla last time out.

With that result, Pellegrino’s men have gone 15 consecutive matches without a win, losing seven and claiming eight draws since a 2-0 friendly victory over Atlético Sanluqueno on November 16.

Cadiz have picked up 18 points from 26 La Liga matches so far to sit 18th in the league table, three points behind 17th-placed Celta Vigo just outside the relegation zone.

Rayo Vallecano vs Cadiz Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Rayo Vallecano hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won six of the last 17 meetings between the two sides.

Cadiz have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

Rayo Vallecano are unbeaten in their last six competitive home games against Cadiz, claiming three wins and three draws since October 2009.

Cadiz are one of just three sides yet to taste victory away from home in La Liga, losing eight and claiming five draws in their 13 matches so far.

Rayo Vallecano currently hold the division’s second-poorest home record, having picked up just nine points in their 12 home matches so far.

Rayo Vallecano vs Cadiz Prediction

Rayo Vallecano and Cadiz have struggled for results in the last few weeks and will head into Saturday's clash in search of a pick-me-up. However, Perez's men boast a solid home record against Cadiz and we are backing them to come away with all three points in this one.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 2-1 Cadiz

Rayo Vallecano vs Cadiz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rayo Vallecano to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of Vallecano’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in four of the hosts' last five outings)