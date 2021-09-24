Rayo Vallecano vs Cadiz prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

High-flying Rayo Vallecano host Cadiz at the Estadio de Vallecas in La Liga on Sunday.

Promoted back into the top-flight after two years in the second division, Los Vallecanos endured a difficult return after losing their opening two games.

But since then, they've been on a tear, going the next four games unbeaten and scoring 10 times in the process.

Cadiz, too, are in high spirits after holding misfiring Barcelona to a goalless stalemate on Thursday.

Can they repeat the trick over the weekend too?

Rayo Vallecano vs Cadiz Head-To-Head

This fixture has produced a winner in only half of the 12 encounters between the sides.

Rayo Vallecano have won four of them, while Cadiz have come out on top only twice before.

Their last pair of league meetings came during the 2019-20 season in the Segunda Division, both of which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Rayo Vallecano Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-L

Cadiz Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-L-D

Rayo Vallecano vs Cadiz Team News

Rayo Vallecano

Los Vallecanos will be without Martin Merquelanz, the only notable absentee for the home side. The midfielder is currently out with a muscle injury but is expected to return for their next game. Oscar Trejo is a doubt after missing the last game.

Radamel Falcao will be gunning for his first Vallecano start, having netted the winner at San Mames off the bench.

Injured: Martin Merquelanz

Doubtful: Oscar Trejo

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Cadiz

The Yellow Submarine are also nursing quite a few casualties at the moment.

Defender Raphael "Fali" Jimenez suffered a horrific injury in the draw with Barcelona and now joins Jose Mari and Jon Garrido on the sidelines.

Defender Juan Cala returned from his suspension in the last game and might go into XI on Sunday.

Injured: Raphael Jimenez, Jose Mari, Jon Garrido

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Rayo Vallecano vs Cadiz Predicted XI

Rayo Vallecano (4-2-3-1): Stole Dimitrieveski, Ivan Balliu, Nikola Maras, Alejandro Catena, Fran Garcia; Santi Comesana, Pathe Ciss; Isi Palazon, Unai Lopez, Alvaro Garcia; Radamel Falcao.

Cadiz (4-5-1): Jeremias Ledesma; Carlos Akapo, Juan Cala, Varazdat Haroyan, Pacha Espino; Salvi, Alex Fernandez, Tomas Alarcon, Jens Jonsson, Anthony Lozano; Alvaro Negredo.

Rayo Vallecano vs Cadiz Prediction

Los Vallecanos are in a surprisingly good run of form after losing their opening two games, going the next four without a defeat and winning thrice.

Cadiz, who produced a stubborn performance against Barcelona, are going to have a hard time keeping this side quiet.

Also Read

A tough game but the home side to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 2-1 Cadiz

Edited by Shardul Sant