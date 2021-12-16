Rayo Vallecano vs Deportivo Alaves prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

La Liga action returns over the weekend after midweek Copa del Rey fixtures. Rayo Vallecano entertain Deportivo Alaves at the Estadio de Vallecas on Saturday.

The hosts secured a 3-1 away win in their Copa del Rey fixture against Bergatinos on Wednesday, securing a passage into the next round. They suffered a 2-0 away loss in their previous league outing at Villarreal and will be looking to return to winning ways here.

Deportivo Alaves, are winless in their last four La Liga games. They suffered a 2-1 loss at the hands of third-tier side Linares Deportivo on Wednesday in their Copa del Rey fixture in midweek. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Getafe in their previous La Liga outing.

LaLiga @LaLiga



Fran García y Catena son los FUTBOLISTAS del conjunto rayista con más minutos disputados.



#Placerinalterable 💯🫁 ¡Los pulmones del @RayoVallecano Fran García y Catena son los FUTBOLISTAS del conjunto rayista con más minutos disputados. 💯🫁 ¡Los pulmones del @RayoVallecano! Fran García y Catena son los FUTBOLISTAS del conjunto rayista con más minutos disputados. #Placerinalterable https://t.co/m25CVZPSZo

Rayo Vallecano vs Deportivo Alaves Head-to-Head

The two sides have locked horns 28 times across all competitions. The head-to-head is perfectly even at the moment, with 12 wins for both sides and four games ending in a stalemate.

12 of their last 14 meetings have produced conclusive results, with six wins for each side. Alaves recorded a comprehensive 5-1 win when the two sides last met at Saturday's venue during the 2018-19 La Liga campaign. Rayo Vallecano returned the favor with a 1-0 win at Mendizorrotza in January.

Rayo Vallecano form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-D

Deportivo Alaves form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-W-L

Rayo Vallecano vs Deportivo Alaves Team News

Rayo Vallecano

Iván Arboleda will have to wait for his debut for Los Franjirrojos as he suffered a muscle injury in training ahead of their midweek Copa del Rey clash. He is not expected to feature this year for the hosts. Here are the rest of the absentees for Rayo Vallecano:

Martín Merquelanz - Knee injury

Radamel Falcao - Abductor tear in right leg

Injured: Martín Merquelanz, Ivan Arboleda, Radamel Falcao

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Deportivo Alaves

Tomas Pina remains a key absentee for the visiting side as he continues to struggle with a muscle injury picked up at training last week. Here are the rest of the absentees for Babazorros:

Ximo Navarro - ACL injury

Matt Miazga - COVID -19

Florian Lejeune has been suspended for the game after being booked twice against Getafe.

Injured: Ximo Navarro, Tomas Pina

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Florian Lejeune

Unavailable: Matt Miazga

Rayo Vallecano vs Deportivo Alaves Predicted XI

Rayo Vallecano Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Stole Dimitrievski; Iván Balliu, Esteban Saveljich, Alejandro Catena, Fran García; Óscar Valentín, Unai López; Isi Palazón, Óscar Trejo, Álvaro García; Sergio Guardiola

Deportivo Alaves Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Fernando Pacheco; Victor Laguardia, Alberto Rodríguez, Ruben Duarte, Martin Aguirregabiria; Mamadou Loum; Edgar Mendez, Facundo Pellistri, Luis Rioja, Pere Pons; Joselu

Rayo Vallecano vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction

Rayo Vallecano have four clean sheets at home from a possible six and have conceded just twice. They are unbeaten at Saturday's venue and have dropped points just once at home.

Deportivo Alaves have the second-worst attacking record in La Liga this season and are expected to struggle here. A narrow win and clean sheet for the hosts looks like the most likely outcome from the game.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 1-0 Deportivo Alaves.

Edited by Shardul Sant