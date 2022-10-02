Rayo Vallecano vs Elche Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd October 2022

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Rayo Vallecano lock horns with Elche in an important encounter at the Estadio de Vallecas on Monday.

Rayo Vallecano vs Elche Preview

Elche are currently rooted to the bottom of the La Liga standings and have been in dismal form so far this season. The away side slumped to a comprehensive 3-0 defeat against Barcelona last month and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Rayo Vallecano, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The hosts suffered a 3-2 defeat against Athletic Bilbao in their previous La Liga game and have a point to prove this week.

Rayo Vallecano vs Elche Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Elche have an excellent record against Rayo Vallecano and have won 12 of the 19 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Rayo Vallecano's three victories.

After a run of only one victory in 10 games, Rayo Vallecano have managed to win their last two matches against Elche in all competitions.

Rayo Vallecano have lost six of their eight La Liga matches against Elche - their second-highest loss percentage against an opponent they have faced at least five times in the top flight.

Elche have won only one of their last ten away games against teams from the Madrid region of Spain, with their only victory during this period coming against Getafe last year.

After a winless run of 11 games at the Estadio de Vallecas in La Liga, Rayo Vallecano won their previous home game against Valencia by a 2-1 margin.

Elche have lost their last four games in La Liga and are closing in on their worst-ever run of five defeats in the competition, set in 1989.

Rayo Vallecano vs Elche Prediction

Rayo Vallecano punched above their weight last season but are yet to hit their stride in the competition this year. The hosts have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on a top-half finish.

Elche can pack a punch on their day but have been in abysmal form this season. Rayo Vallecano are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 2-1 Elche

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

Rayo Vallecano vs Elche Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rayo Vallecano

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Rayo Vallecano @RayoVallecano Final en la Ciudad Deportiva.

Victoria del

#RayoBTorrejón #VamosRayoB Final en la Ciudad Deportiva.Victoria del @AdTorrejoncf , muy efectivo de cara a puerta, ante el Rayo B que generó las ocasiones más claras del encuentro (1-2). ⚡️ Final en la Ciudad Deportiva.Victoria del @AdTorrejoncf, muy efectivo de cara a puerta, ante el Rayo B que generó las ocasiones más claras del encuentro (1-2).#RayoBTorrejón #VamosRayoB https://t.co/8H4Yc1vljg

Tip 3: Rayo Vallecano to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Radamel Falcao to score - Yes

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Man Utd, Arsenal vs Tottenham and other GW 9 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far