Rayo Vallecano vs Elche prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Rayo Vallecano invite Elche to the Estadio de Vallecas in La Liga action on Sunday.

The hosts suffered their first defeat in six games when they traveled to Osasuna in their previous league outing. Left-back Manu Sánchez scored the winning goal for Osasuna in the first minute of injury time to sink Rayo Vallecano.

Elche recorded their first win in four games in their previous outing, as Darío Benedetto scored the winning goal for them in the 49th minute of the game.

Rayo Vallecano vs Elche Head-to-Head

The two sides have locked horns 35 times across all competitions. This will be the first top-flight meeting between the two sides since 2013. Elche have been the dominant side in this fixture and have 23 wins to their name. The hosts have seven wins while five games have ended in draws.

Of their last 10 meetings, six have ended in a win for the visitors, two for the hosts, and two games have ended in stalemates.

Rayo Vallecano form guide (La Liga): L-W-W-W-D

Elche form guide (La Liga): W-L-L-D-W

Rayo Vallecano vs Elche Team News

Rayo Vallecano

Los Franjirrojos have only one injury concern for this home game against Elche. On-loan winger Martín Merquelanz is out with a knee injury. Iván Balliu picked up his fifth yellow card of the campaign in the loss to Osasuna and will serve a one-game suspension.

Injured: Martín Merquelanz

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Iván Balliu

Elche

Diego González, Gonzalo Verdú and Josan Ferrández have trained separately from the group and won't be playing any part in this game. Pedro Bigas has recovered from an injury of his own and could make an appearance here. He faces a late fitness test to determine his eligibility for the trip.

Injured: Diego González, Gonzalo Verdú, Josan Ferrández

Doubtful: Pedro Bigas

Suspended: None

Rayo Vallecano vs Elche Predicted XI

Rayo Vallecano Predicted XI (4-4-2): Stole Dimitrievski; Fran Garcia, Alejandro Catena, Esteban Saveljich, Nikola Maraš; Santi Comesana, Pathe Ciss, Alvaro Garcia, Oscar Trejo; Isi Palazon, Radamel Falcao

Elche Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kiko Casilla; Johan Mojica, Diego Gonzalez, Enzo Roco, Helibelton Palacios; Raul Guti, Omar Mascarell, Fidel; Pablo Piatti, Lucas Perez, Dario Benedetto

Rayo Vallecano vs Elche Prediction

Rayo Vallecano have the second-best attacking stats in the league and in their home game, they should be able to return to winning ways. Elche have scored just five goals so far and we expect them to struggle here as only two of their goals have come in their travels and they have conceded six goals as well.

Also Read

We predict the game will end in a narrow win for the hosts, who are sixth in the league standings.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 2-1 Elche

Edited by Peter P