Rayo Vallecano vs Espanyol Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th April 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Espanyol lock horns with Rayo Vallecano in an important encounter at the Estadio de Vallecas on Friday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Rayo Vallecano vs Espanyol Preview

Espanyol are currently in 16th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side held Atletico Madrid to an admirable 1-1 draw last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Rayo Vallecano, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The hosts eased past Deportivo Alaves by a comfortable 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Rayo Vallecano vs Espanyol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rayo Vallecano and Espanyol are on an even footing as far as the recent head-to-head record is concerned and have won nine matches apiece out of the last 22 games played between the two teams.

Rayo Vallecano have won three of their last seven matches at home against Espanyol in La Liga - as many victories as they had achieved in the 11 such games preceding this run.

Espanyol have won their last two matches against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga and have not secured three consecutive victories against them in the competition since 2012.

Rayo Vallecano have found the back of the net in each of their last 16 matches against Espanyol in La Liga - they have a longer such run only against Athletic Bilbao in the history of the competition.

Rayo Vallecano vs Espanyol Prediction

Rayo Vallecano have stepped up to the plate so far this season and have a point to prove going into this game. The hosts have good players at their disposal and cannot afford to slip up this week.

Espanyol remain dangerously close to the relegation zone at the moment and will need to be at their best in this fixture. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw on Friday.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Espanyol

Rayo Vallecano vs Espanyol Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Rayo Vallecano to score first - Yes

