×
Create
Notifications

Rayo Vallecano vs Espanyol prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Rayo Vallecano go head-to-head with Espanyol in their La Liga fixture on Sunday
Rayo Vallecano go head-to-head with Espanyol in their La Liga fixture on Sunday
Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Dec 03, 2021 08:23 PM IST
Preview

Rayo Vallecano entertain Espanyol at the Estadio de Vallecas in La Liga action on Sunday.

The hosts have been in good form in their recent outings and are in sixth place in the league standings. They are unbeaten at home this season and should head into the fixture with a sense of confidence about them here. After a 1-1 draw last Sunday against Valencia, they returned to winning ways in the Copa Del Rey against Guijuelo, beating the third division side on penalties.

Espanyol beat Real Sociedad last Sunday and were victorious in their midweek Copa Del Rey clash against Solares, beating the third division side 3-2 on Thursday.

Ready for 𝕊𝕦𝕡𝕖𝕣 𝕊𝕒𝕥𝕦𝕣𝕕𝕒𝕪? 🤩#LaLigaSantander Matchday 16 kicks off this evening! 🔥 https://t.co/1Cn7L9WSP7

Rayo Vallecano vs Espanyol Head-to-Head

There have been 36 meetings between the two sides across all competitions. Espanyol hold the upper hand at the moment and have 16 wins to their name, exactly twice the number of wins the hosts have recorded in this fixture.

The spoils have been shared 12 times between them. They met in the Segunda Division last season, with both games ending in a win for Los Franjirrojos. Their last meeting ended in a 3-2 win for Rayo Vallecano, who scored thrice in the second half to ensure a comeback win at the RCDE Stadium.

Rayo Vallecano form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-D

Espanyol form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-L

Rayo Vallecano vs Espanyol Team News

Rayo Vallecano

Martín Merquelanz is a confirmed absentee for the hosts with a sprained knee. Santi Comesaña picked up a yellow card against Valencia and will be suspended after the accumulation of five yellow cards.

Here are the other possible absentees for the home side -

  • Radamel Falcao - Faces late fitness test
  • Pathé Ciss - Muscle injury
  • Randy Nteka - Sprained ankle

Injured: Martin Merquelanz

Doubtful: Randy Nteka, Radamel Falcao, Pathé Ciss

Suspended: Santi Comesaña

Espanyol

Captain David Lopez underwent an ankle injury and is ruled out for the remainder of the year. Here are the other injury concerns for the visiting side -

  • Landry Dimata - Did not train ahead of the game
  • Álvaro Vadillo - Did not train ahead of the game
  • Oscar Gil - Knee injury
🏃 Centrats ja en el partit a Vallecas! 🔜#RCDE#RayoEspanyol https://t.co/Ov1dYqtXbU

Injured: David Lopez, Oscar Gil

Doubtful: Landry Dimata, Álvaro Vadillo

Suspended: None

Rayo Vallecano vs Espanyol Predicted XI

Rayo Vallecano Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Stole Dimitrievski; Iván Balliu, Esteban Saveljich, Alejandro Catena, Fran García; Óscar Valentín, Unai López; Isi Palazón, Óscar Trejo, Álvaro García; Sergi Guardiola

Espanyol Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Diego López; Aleix Vidal, Sergi Gómez, Leandro Cabrera, Adriá Pedrosa; Keidi Bare, Yangel Herrera; Adrián Embarba, Sergi Darder, Javi Puado; Raúl de Tomás

Rayo Vallecano vs Espanyol Prediction

Rayo Vallecano have not lost a home game this season and won five of the six games played at Sunday's venue.

Espanyol have played well in their recent outings but have been winless in their travels in the league, so we expect the hosts to eke out a narrow win here.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 1-0 Espanyol.

Edited by Shardul Sant
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी