Rayo Vallecano vs Getafe Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th April 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Getafe lock horns with Rayo Vallecano in an important encounter at the Estadio de Vallecas on Saturday.

Rayo Vallecano vs Getafe Preview

Rayo Vallecano are currently in 16th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts were held to a disappointing 0-0 stalemate by Celta Vigo in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Getafe, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The away side slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Sevilla last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Rayo Vallecano vs Getafe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rayo Vallecano have a good recent record against Getafe and have won 12 out of the last 26 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Getafe's eight victories.

After a run of eight victories in 10 matches against Getafe in La Liga, Rayo Vallecano have won only two of their last seven such games in the competition.

Getafe have won only three of their 17 matches against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga - they have a worse win rate only against Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid in the competition.

After a run of 15 defeats in 18 matches in Madrid derbies in La Liga, Rayo Vallecano have lost only four of their last 12 such games in the competition.

Getafe are winless in their last 13 Madrid derbies in La Liga, with their previous such victory coming by a 1-0 margin against Real Madrid in 2022.

Rayo Vallecano vs Getafe Prediction

Rayo Vallecano have largely failed to meet expectations this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The likes of Isi Palazon and Raul de Tomas can be lethal on their day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Getafe have blown hot and cold this season and will need to overcome their bouts of inconsistency in the coming weeks. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Getafe

Rayo Vallecano vs Getafe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Getafe to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Raul de Tomas to score - Yes