Rayo Vallecano vs Getafe Prediction and Betting Tips | May 2nd 2025

Rayo Vallecano will welcome Getafe to Estadio de Vallecas in a mid-table La Liga clash on Friday. Vallecano are 11th in the standings and have a two-point lead over the 11th-placed visitors.

The hosts have seen a drop in form and went winless in their four league games in April, suffering three defeats. They met Atletico Madrid in their previous outing last week and suffered a 3-0 away loss.

Azulones also suffered three losses in their four league games in April. They suffered their third consecutive defeat last week as they fell to a 1-0 home loss to Real Madrid, failing to score for the second match in a row.

Rayo Vallecano vs Getafe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 32 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the hosts having a narrow 12-9 lead in wins and 11 games ending in draws.

Vallecano are unbeaten in their last seven league meetings against the visitors, though four games have ended in goalless draws.

The visitors have the third-worst goalscoring record in LaLiga this season, scoring 31 goals, four fewer than Vallecano. Notably, Azulones have the third-best defensive record, conceding 30 goals in 33 games.

Rayo Vallecano have won just one of their last 10 league games, suffering six losses.

Getafe have seen conclusive results in their last 12 games in all competitions, suffering seven losses.

The last six meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals, with the visitors failing to score in five.

Vallecano are winless in their last five home games in all competitions, securing three draws.

Rayo Vallecano vs Getafe Prediction

Los Franjirrojos have lost three of their last four league games, conceding 11 goals while failing to score in two. They have lost just one of their last eight home meetings against the visitors and have kept clean sheets in the other seven games.

Augusto Batalla and Andrei Ratiu were booked last week and will serve suspensions here. Abdul Mumin and Joni Montiel will miss this match due to injuries, while Sergio Camello is a major doubt.

Azulones have suffered three consecutive losses, scoring just once, and will look to improve upon that record. Interestingly, they have seen conclusive results in their eight away games in 2025, recording six wins.

Diego Rico, Allan Nyom, and David Soria remain sidelined with injuries, and Christantus Uche will serve a suspension. Álvaro Rodríguez picked up his fifth booking of the campaign and is suspended for this match.

Considering the recent struggles of the two teams and recent history, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Getafe

Rayo Vallecano vs Getafe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

