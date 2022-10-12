Rayo Vallecano vs Getafe Prediction and Betting Tips | October 14, 2022 

Rayo Vallecano will host Getafe at the Estadio de Vallecas on Friday (October 14) in La Liga.

Los Vallecanos have struggled after a decent start to their campaign, after bagging four points in their first two games. They were beaten 3-1 by newly promoted Almeria in their last league outing. Vallecano were three goals down at the break before Alejandro Catena scored a consolation strike ten minutes from time. Vallecano are tenth in the standings with ten points from eight games.

Getafe, meanwhile, have had a largely uninspiring start to their season, sitting just above the drop zone. They headed into the international break in solid form but have returned to action on the wrong foot. Getafe have suffered back-to-back defeats, most recently losing 1-0 against defending champions Real Madrid.

The Azulones have picked up just seven points from eight games and are 16th in the standings. They are just one point above the drop zone and will look to widen that gap.

Rayo Vallecano vs Getafe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 23 meetings between Vallecano and Getafe. The hosts have won 11 of these games, while the visitors have won eight.

There have been four draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended goalless.

The hosts are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture after losing their previous three on the bounce.

Vallecano are without a clean sheet in their last seven games across competitions.

Two of Vallecano' three league wins this season have come at home.

Getafe have conceded 16 goals in La Liga this season. Only last-placed Elche (19) have conceded more.

Rayo Vallecano vs Getafe Prediction

Vallecano have lost two of their last three games and four of their last six. They have, however, won their last two at home and will head into this game with confidence.

Getafe are on a run of back-to-back defeats, winning just two of their eight league games. They have lost two of their three league games on the road and could lose here.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 2-1 Getafe

Rayo Vallecano vs Getafe Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Vallecano

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but one of the hosts' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Vallecano to concede first: Yes (The hosts have conceded the first goal in five of their last seven games.)

