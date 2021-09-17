Rayo Vallecano vs Getafe prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of games this weekend as Getafe take on Rayo Vallecano on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Getafe are in 19th place in the La Liga standings and have lost all their matches this season. The away side suffered a shock 1-0 defeat against Elche last week and is in desperate need of a victory.

Rayo Vallecano are in 12th place in the league table and have improved after a slow start to their campaign. The hosts played out a 1-1 draw with Levante in their previous game and will want to return to winning ways this weekend.

Rayo Vallecano vs Getafe Head-to-Head

Rayo Vallecano have a good record against Getafe and have won 10 out of 21 matches played between the two teams. Getafe have managed eight victories against Rayo Vallecano and can trouble their opponents on Saturday.

The previous game between the two teams took place in July this year and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams were wasteful on the day and will need to be more decisive this weekend.

Rayo Vallecano form guide in La Liga 2021: D-W-L-L

Getage form guide in La Liga 2021: L-L-L-L

Rayo Vallecano vs Getafe Team News

Rayo Vallecano have a point to prove

Rayo Vallecano

Martin Merquelanz is carrying a knock at the moment and might not feature in this game. Radamel Falcao has joined the club and could make his debut in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Martin Merquelanz

Suspended: None

Getafe have a point to prove against Elche

Getafe

Sabit Abdulai is currently recuperating from a knee injury and will be unavailable for selection. Mauro Arambarri picked up a blow last weekend and is also ruled out of this match.

Injured: Sabit Abdulai, Mauro Arambarri

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rayo Vallecano vs Getafe Predicted XI

Rayo Vallecano Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Stole Dimitrievski; Fran Garcia, Alejandro Catena, Esteban Saveljich, Ivan Balliu; Santi Comesana, Pathe Ciss; Alvaro Garcia, Oscar Trejo, Sergi Guardiola; Randy Nteka

Getafe Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Soria; Mathias Olivera, Jorge Cuenca, Djene Dakonam, Damian Suarez; David Timor, Nemanja Maksimovic; Jakub Jankto, Carles Alena, Vitolo; Sandro Ramirez

Rayo Vallecano vs Getafe Prediction

Getafe have endured a shockingly poor start to their La Liga campaign and cannot afford another debacle this weekend. The away side does have impressive players in its ranks and the likes of Carles Alena and Sandro Ramirez will have to step up on Saturday.

Rayo Vallecano fought their way into La Liga and will need to bring their admirable resolve to the fore to remain in the top flight. The home side is the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 2-0 Getafe

