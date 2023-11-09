Rayo Vallecano vs Girona Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th November 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Rayo Vallecano lock horns with an impressive Girona side in an important clash at the Estadio de Vallecas on Saturday.

Rayo Vallecano vs Girona Preview

Girona are currently at the top of the La Liga standings and have consistently punched above their weight so far this season. The Catalan outfit eased past Osasuna by a 4-2 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Rayo Vallecano, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly inconsistent this season. The hosts held Real Madrid to an admirable 0-0 stalemate in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Rayo Vallecano vs Girona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rayo Vallecano have a good recent record against Girona and have won eight out of the last 19 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Girona's five victories.

Rayo Vallecano are winless in their four matches against Girona in La Liga - the highest number of matches they have played against a single opponent in the top flight without a victory.

After a run of four defeats in six matches away from home against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga, Girona have lost only two of their last five such games in the competition.

After a run of 15 defeats in 19 matches against Catalan teams in La Liga, Rayo Vallecano have lost only one of their last 10 such games in the competition.

Rayo Vallecano vs Girona Prediction

Girona have been exceptional so far this season and remain one of the consistent teams in La Liga at the moment. The Catalans have given Real Madrid and Barcelona a run for their money and will need to play out of their skins to keep their place at the pinnacle of the top flight.

Rayo Vallecano have managed to hit a purple patch after an uncertain start to their campaign and will be intent on taking something away from this fixture. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 2-2 Girona

Rayo Vallecano vs Girona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Rayo Vallecano to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Artem Dovbyk to score - Yes