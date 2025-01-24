Rayo Vallecano vs Girona Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th January 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Rayo Vallecano take on an impressive Girona side in an important encounter at the Estadio de Vallecas on Sunday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Rayo Vallecano vs Girona Preview

Girona are currently in eighth place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best in recent weeks. The Catalan outfit slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League this week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Rayo Vallecano, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The hosts were held to a 1-1 draw by Osasuna in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Rayo Vallecano vs Girona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rayo Vallecano and Girona are on an even footing as far as the recent head-to-head record is concerned and have won eight matches apiece out of the last 25 matches played between the two teams.

Girona are unbeaten in their last seven matches against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga - their longest such run against a single opponent in the history of the competition.

After a run of four victories in five matches at home against Girona in all competitions, Rayo Vallecano are winless in their last three such games.

After a run of three defeats on the trot in La Liga, Rayo Vallecano are unbeaten in their last six games in the competition.

Girona have lost only four of their last 13 away games in La Liga.

Rayo Vallecano vs Girona Prediction

Girona are yet to hit the heights they achieved last season and will need to be at their best to win this game. The Catalans showed glimpses of their potential against AC Milan and have a point to prove this weekend.

Rayo Vallecano have come into their own in recent weeks and have an impressive home record this season. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Girona

Rayo Vallecano vs Girona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Rayo Vallecano to score first - Yes

