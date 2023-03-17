Rayo Vallecano vs Girona Prediction and Betting Tips | March 18, 2023

Rayo Vallecano welcome Girona to the Estadio de Vallecas in La Liga on Saturday (March 18).

The hosts are winless in five league outings and suffered a 3-0 defeat against Celta Vigo last time around, failing to score for the third straight game. Girona, meanwhile, have been inconsistent in the league this season.

After two wins in a row last month, they defeats in their last two outings. They lost 1-0 at home to Atletico Madrid in their previous outing, failing to score for the first time in four games.

Vallecano are in seventh place in the standings with 35 points, while Girona, in 12th, trail Vallecano by five points.

Rayo Vallecano vs Girona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 24 times across competitions, with three of these meetings taking place in La Liga. Vallecano lead 10-9.

Vallecano have scored twice in four of their last five meetings with Girona across competitions.

Interestingly, the visitors have the fourth-best attacking record in La Liga this season, scoring 38 goals in 25 games. On the flip side, they have the fourth-worst defensive record, conceding 39 goals in 25 outings.

Girona have lost three of their last four away games in La Liga, failing to score twice.

Vallecano have just one win in their last six home games in La Liga, failing to score thrice.

Rayo Vallecano vs Girona Prediction

The hosts have seen less than 2.5 goals in their last eight league games. They have failed to score in three consecutive games for the first time this season.

Blanquivermells have scored 12 goals in their last four league games but blanked in their previous outing. They have scored five goals in their last two away games, though.

Nonetheless, they have a poor record at Vallecas and are likely to be held to a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Girona

Rayo Vallecano vs Girona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

