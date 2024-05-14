Rayo Vallecano vs Granada Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | La Liga 2023-24

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Granada take on an impressive Rayo Vallecano side in an important encounter at the Estadio de Vallecas on Wednesday. Both teams have been inconsistent in recent weeks and have a point to prove going into this game.

Granada are in 19th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled this season. The away side slumped to a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Rayo Vallecano, on the other hand, are in 16th place in the league table and have also failed to meet expectations. The hosts played out a 0-0 stalemate against Valencia in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Rayo Vallecano vs Granada Head-to-Head

Rayo Vallecano have an impressive recent record against Granada and have won 12 out of the last 19 matches between the two teams. Granada have managed only three victories against Rayo Vallecano during this period.

Rayo Vallecano form guide: D-L-L-W-D

Granada form guide: L-L-W-D-W

Rayo Vallecano vs Granada Team News

Rayo Vallecano

Diego Mendez is recovering from an injury and is Rayo Vallecano's only absentee ahead of this game.

Injured: Diego Mendez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Granada

Raul Torrente and Antonio Puertas are injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. Miguel Rubio served his suspension against Real Madrid and will return to the squad for this game.

Injured: Raul Torrente, Antonio Puertas

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rayo Vallecano vs Granada Predicted XI

Rayo Vallecano Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dimitrievski; Balliu, Mumin, Lejeune, Espino; Valentin, Lopez; Palazon, Trejo, Garcia; Camello

Granada Predicted XI (4-4-2): Batalla; Mendez, Rubio, Miquel, Neva; Pellistri, Gumbau, Hongla, Melendo; Boye, Uzuni

Rayo Vallecano vs Granada Prediction

Rayo Vallecano can pack a punch on their day but have been a shadow of their former selves this season. Isi Palazon and Sergio Camello have stepped up to the plate and will need to be at their clinical best in this fixture.

Granada have failed to cope with the rigours of the top flight this season and have already been relegated to the second division. Rayo Vallecano are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 3-1 Granada