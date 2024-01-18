Rayo Vallecano vs Las Palmas Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th January 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Rayo Vallecano lock horns with an impressive Las Palmas side in an important clash at the Estadio de Vallecas on Saturday.

Rayo Vallecano vs Las Palmas Preview

Las Palmas are currently in ninth place in the La Liga standings and have punched above their weight so far this season. The away side thrashed Villarreal by a comprehensive 3-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Rayo Vallecano, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride in the competition. The hosts slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Girona in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Rayo Vallecano vs Las Palmas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rayo Vallecano have a good recent record against Las Palmas and have won eight out of the last 22 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Las Palmas' six victories.

Rayo Vallecano have won their last four matches against Las Palmas in La Liga and have managed to keep clean sheets in each of these four games.

Las Palmas have won only two of their 13 matches against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga, with their previous such victory in the competition coming by a 1-0 margin in 2001.

Rayo Vallecano are unbeaten in their six matches at home against Las Palmas in La Liga - their best such record against a single opponent in the history of the competition.

Rayo Vallecano are winless in their last seven matches at home in La Liga.

Rayo Vallecano vs Las Palmas Prediction

Las Palmas have exceeded expectations so far this season and will need to maintain their momentum to finish in the top half of the league table. Kirian Rodriguez was exceptional against Villarreal and will look to replicate his heroics this weekend.

Rayo Vallecano have been inconsistent in recent months and have a point to prove going into this game. Las Palmas are in better form at the moment, however, and hold the upper hand on Saturday.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 1-3 Las Palmas

Rayo Vallecano vs Las Palmas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Las Palmas to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Las Palmas to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Kirian Rodriguez to score - Yes