Rayo Vallecano vs Levante Prediction and Betting Tips - 22nd May 2022

Rayo Vallecano will host Levante at the Estadio de Vallecas on the final matchday of the La Liga season tonight, hoping to end their season on a high.

The Red Sashes returned to the top flight after three years and have long ensured their survival, their first in consecutive years since a run of five between 2011 and 2016.

Andoni Iraola's side are in 11th place with 42 points, six clear of the relegation zone. However, they haven't won any their next four games since beating Barcelona 1-0 at the Camp Nou last month.

Meanwhile, despite winning three of their last six games, Levante couldn't save themselves from getting relegated, sitting four points adrift of safety in 19th ahead of the final day.

A 6-0 shellacking against champions Real Madrid on Friday confirmed the drop. However, the Granotes bounced back with a 3-1 defeat of bottom-dwellers Alaves two days later.

Rayo Vallecano vs Levante Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Levante have won ten of their last 23 clashes with Vallecano, losing eight.

The September reverse between the two teams ended in a 1-1 draw.

Los Vallecanos have won their last three La Liga home games against Levante.

Levante have the chance of going both league games unbeaten in the fixture for just the second time since the 2013-14 season.

Vallecano have gone nine home games without a win in the league - previously suffered across two different seasons (March 2003 to October 2011).

After their 3-1 win over Alaves in their last game, Levante could register back-to-back top-flight wins for the first time since June 2020.

Vallecano have 42 points in the bag and could register their highest points tally in a season following their promotion since a return of 52 in the 1999-2000 season.

Rayo Vallecano vs Levante Prediction

Vallecano enter the game on the back of four winless outings and will look to end a surprisingly good season on a high.

Levante, despite beating Alaves in their last game, saw their top-flight hopes quashed and were condemned back down to the Segunda Division.

However, their last result will inspire them to put up another tough fight, and they could end their season by getting one last point on the board.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Levante.

Rayo Vallecano vs Levante Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw.

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5.

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes.

Edited by Bhargav