Rayo Vallecano vs Mallorca Prediction and Betting Tips | May 24th 2025

Rayo Vallecano will welcome Mallorca to Estadio de Vallecas in La Liga on Saturday. Vallecano, eighth in the standings, are level on points with ninth-placed Osasuna. They need to win this match to finish at least eighth and secure a place in Europe next season. The visitors need a win to finish 10th.

The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten run in May, winning three of their four games. They met Celta Vigo last week and registered a 2-1 comeback away win. Isi Palazón equalized in the 17th minute, and Jorge de Frutos, assisted by Florian Lejeune, scored the match-winner in added time of the first half.

Los Piratas have seen a drop in form recently, winning just one of their last six league games. They suffered a second consecutive defeat last week as they fell to a 2-1 home loss to Getafe. Cyle Larin bagged a consolation goal in stoppage time, with Sergi Darder picking up his sixth assist of the league campaign.

Rayo Vallecano vs Mallorca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 45 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 27 wins. Vallecano have 16 wins and 12 games have ended in draws.

Los Piratas extended their unbeaten streak against the hosts to six games in the reverse fixture with a 1-0 home win in October.

Rayo Vallecano have lost just one of their last six home games, though four have ended in draws.

Mallorca have registered just one win on their travels across all competitions in 2025.

Four of the last six meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

The visitors have scored 35 goals in La Liga this season, six fewer than Vallecano.

Rayo Vallecano vs Mallorca Prediction

Los Franjirrojos have won three of their last four games, scoring six goals while keeping two clean sheets. While they are winless in their last six meetings against the visitors, they have won two of their last four home games in this fixture.

Óscar Valentín misses this match due to a suspension, while Sergio Camello, Abdul Mumin, and Joni Montiel are injured.

Los Piratas have lost four of their last five league games. Nonetheless, after failing to score in three games between April and May, they have scored four goals in their last three games. They have lost their last three away games, failing to score in two.

Abdón Prats and Pablo Maffeo continue to be sidelined with injuries while Takuma Asano, Leo Román, and Chiquinho face late fitness tests.

Considering the current form of the two teams, we back the hosts to register a crucial win.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 2-1 Mallorca

Rayo Vallecano vs Mallorca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rayo Vallecano to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

