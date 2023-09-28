Rayo Vallecano vs Mallorca Prediction and Betting Tips | September 30, 2023 

Rayo Vallecano host Mallorca at the Estadio de Vallecas on Saturday (September 30) in La Liga.

The hosts enjoyed a strong start to their La Liga campaign but have had mixed results recently. Vallecano drew goalless with Cadiz in their last game, failing to register a shot on target. Vallecano are sixth in the La Liga table with 11 points from seven games.

Mallorca, meanwhile, have also had their struggles in the league this season. They drew 201 against Barcelona in midweek, leading twice but were pegged back on each occasion. The visitors are 15th in the table with six points from seven games.

Rayo Vallecano vs Mallorca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 56 meetings between the two teams, with Vallecano trailing 27-19.

Mallorca have won their last three games in the fixture.

Mallorca are without a clean sheet in three games in the fixture.

Vallecano have conceded nine goals in the top flight this season, including eight at homr.

Two of Mallorca's three league defeats this season have come on the road.

Rayo Vallecano vs Mallorca Prediction

Vallecano are on a run of back-to-back draws and have won just one of their last five games. They have, however, lost just one of their last four games at the Estadio de Vallecas.

Mallorca, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last seven games. They have won just two away La Liga games all year and could see defeat.

Prediction: Vallecano 1-0 Mallorca

Rayo Vallecano vs Mallorca Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Vallecano

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of Vallecano's last five games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of their last four matchups.)