Rayo Vallecano vs Mallorca prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa del Rey 2021-22

Rayo Vallecano host Mallorca at the Estadio de Vallecas in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday as the promoted La Liga sides are on the brink of history.

Los Vallecanos came from behind to beat Girona 2-1 in the last round, courtesy of a brace from Sergio Navarro.

They're now aiming to reach the last-four of the competition for the first time since the 1981-82 season.

Mallorca, meanwhile, were last seen in the semi-finals in 2009, before losing out to the eventual champions Barcelona.

The Pirates beat Espanyol 2-1 in the last-eight.

Rayo Vallecano vs Mallorca Head-To-Head

Mallorca have won 11 of their last 20 games against Rayo Vallecano, losing only six times.

That included a 3-1 loss in La Liga when the sides met in November last year.

Rayo Vallecano Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-D-W-L

Mallorca Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-L

Rayo Vallecano vs Mallorca Team News

Rayo Vallecano

Andoni Iraola may opt to shake things up a little following their 0-1 loss to Athletic Bilbao in La Liga on Sunday.

Mario Suarez and Santi Comesana might come back into the XI while Oscar Valentin will also return after missing their last outing through a one-game ban.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Mallorca

Los Piratas do not have such luck with injuries as Antonio Raillo is out with an ankle problem, while Dominik Greif is unlikely to play a part after testing positive for COVID-19.

Franco Russo was sent off in their league defeat to Villarreal on Saturday but his suspension doesn't apply here and he will hence remain available for selection again.

Injured: Antonio Raillo

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Dominik Greif

Rayo Vallecano vs Mallorca Predicted XI

Rayo Vallecano (4-2-3-1): Luca Zidane; Ivan Balliu, Mario Suarez, Alejandro Catena, Alvaro Garcia; Oscar Trejo, Pathe Ciss; Isi Palazon, Santi Comesana, Randy Nteka; Sergi Guardiola.

Mallorca (4-2-3-1): Leo Roman; Pablo Maffeo, Franco Russo, Aleksandar Sedlar, Jaume Costa; Rodrigo Battaglia, Ruiz de Galarreta; Dani Rodriguez, Takefusa Kubo, Antonio Sanchez; Abdon Prats.

Rayo Vallecano vs Mallorca Prediction

History beckons one of these sides as they're set to reach the semi-finals of the competition after a long time.

So expect an intense affair.

Mallorca have traditionally dominated this fixture but this time, the Madrid outfit can pull off a victory, owing to the quality in their squad.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 2-1 Mallorca

Edited by Peter P