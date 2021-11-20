Rayo Vallecano vs Mallorca prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Spanish football returns with a set of important La Liga fixtures this weekend as Rayo Vallecano take on Mallorca on Monday. Both teams have stepped up in the top flight this season and will want to prove their mettle in this game.

Mallorca are in 13th place in the La Liga standings and have slumped after a strong start to their season. The newly-promoted outfit played out a 2-2 draw against Elche earlier this month and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Rayo Vallecano, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been exceptional this season. The Madrid-based side gave Real Madrid a run for their money before the international break and will be intent on returning to winning ways on Monday.

Rayo Vallecano vs Mallorca Head-to-Head

Mallorca have a positive record against Rayo Vallecano and have won 11 out of 19 matches played between the two teams. Rayo Vallecano have managed five victories against Mallorca and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous game between the two La Liga outfits took place in January this year and ended in a 3-1 victory for Mallorca. Rayo Vallecano have improved in recent months and have a point to prove this weekend.

Rayo Vallecano form guide in La Liga: L-D-W-L-W

Mallorca form guide in La Liga: D-D-D-D-L

Rayo Vallecano vs Mallorca Team News

Rayo Vallecano have a point to prove

Rayo Vallecano

Martin Merquelanz is carrying an injury at the moment and might not feature in this game. Radamel Falcao has also suffered a knock and has been ruled out of this game.

Injured: Martin Merquelanz, Radamel Falcao

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Mallorca need to win this game

Mallorca

Dominik Greif has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been ruled out of this match. Antonio Raillo, Takefusa Kubo, and Matthew Hoppe are struggling with their fitness and have been sidelined this weekend.

Injured: Antonio Raillo, Takefusa Kubo, Matthew Hoppe

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Dominik Greif

Rayo Vallecano vs Mallorca Predicted XI

Rayo Vallecano Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Stole Dimitrievski; Fran Garcia, Alejandro Catena, Esteban Saveljich, Ivan Balliu; Santi Comesana, Pathe Ciss; Alvaro Garcia, Oscar Trejo, Isi Palazon; Sergi Guardiola

Rayo Vallecano @RayoVallecano

#VamosRayo 🎥⚡ Santi:"Tenemos que seguir con la buena dinámica en casa". 🎥⚡ Santi:"Tenemos que seguir con la buena dinámica en casa".#VamosRayo https://t.co/MLohbjwS2A

Mallorca Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manolo Reina; Brian Olivan, Franco Russo, Martin Valjent, Pablo Maffeo; Iddrisu Baba, Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta; Lee Kang-In, Antonio Sanchez, Dani Rodriguez; Angel Rodriguez

Rayo Vallecano vs Mallorca Prediction

Rayo Vallecano have punched above their weight this season and will want to put some pressure on La Liga's European places this season. With Falcao injured this weekend, the likes of Guardiola and Palazon will need to step up for the home side.

Mallorca have a few issues to resolve at the moment and will need to work hard to stand a chance in this match. Rayo Vallecano have been the better team this season and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 2-0 Mallorca

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi