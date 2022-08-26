Rayo Vallecano vs Mallorca prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2022-23

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Rayo Vallecano take on Mallorca on Saturday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Mallorca are currently in 14th place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat against Real Betis last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Rayo Vallecano are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this year. The hosts eased past Espanyol by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Rayo Vallecano vs Mallorca Head-to-Head

Rayo Vallecano and Mallorca are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won six matches apiece out of a total of 13 games played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in May this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Mallorca. Rayo Vallecano struggled on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Rayo Vallecano form guide in La Liga: W-D

Mallorca form guide in La Liga: L-D

Rayo Vallecano vs Mallorca Team News

Rayo Vallecano have a point to prove

Rayo Vallecano

Andres Martin picked up an injury last week and might not be risked in this fixture. Florian Lejeune was sent off against Espanyol and will not be included in the squad this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Andres Martin

Suspended: Florian Lejeune

Mallorca need to win this game

Mallorca

Dominik Greif and Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Amath Ndiaye is struggling with his fitness and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Dominik Greif, Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta

Doubtful: Amath Ndiaye

Suspended: None

Rayo Vallecano vs Mallorca Predicted XI

Rayo Vallecano Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Stole Dimitrievski; Fran Garcia, Alejandro Catena, Mario Hernandez, Ivan Balliu; Unai Lopez, Pathe Ciss; Oscar Trejo, Alvaro Garcia, Isi Palazon; Sergio Camello

Mallorca Predicted XI (5-4-1): Predreg Rajkovic; Antonio Raillo, Copete, Martin Valjent, Pablo Maffeo, Jaume Costa; Rodrigo Battaglia, Clement Grenier, Dani Rodriguez, Lee Kang-In; Vedat Muriqi

Rayo Vallecano vs Mallorca Prediction

Rayo Vallecano have played their hearts out so far this season and will take a similar approach to this game. The likes of Oscar Trejo and Isi Palazon are in impressive form and will want to make their mark this weekend.

Mallorca are yet to win a game in the top flight and have managed only one point from their two games so far. Rayo Vallecano are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 1-0 Mallorca

