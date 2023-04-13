Rayo Vallecano vs Osasuna Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th April 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Osasuna lock horns with Rayo Vallecano in an important encounter at the Estadio de Vallecas on Friday.

Rayo Vallecano vs Osasuna Preview

Osasuna are currently in eighth place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side edged Elche to an important 2-1 victory last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Rayo Vallecano, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The hosts suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Rayo Vallecano vs Osasuna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Osasuna have a good recent record against Rayo Vallecano and have won nine of the last 20 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Rayo Vallecano's six victories.

After a run of four victories at home against Osasuna in La Liga, Rayo Vallecano have won only two of their last six such matches against the Pamplona-based outfit.

Rayo Vallecano have achieved their biggest scoreline in La Liga history against Osasuna - a stunning 6-0 victory in 2012.

Osasuna have won their last three matches against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga - their best run against the Madrid-based outfit in the top flight.

Rayo Vallecano are winless in their last eight matches in La Liga and are currently enduring the worst run of any team in the competition - their previous victory came against Almeria in February this year.

Rayo Vallecano vs Osasuna Prediction

Rayo Vallecano are in the midst of a slump at the moment and have not been at their best in recent weeks. Fran Garcia and Isi Palazon have been impressive this season and will need to step up in this fixture.

Osasuna can pack a punch on their day but do not have a particularly good record against Rayo Vallecano. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw this week.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 2-2 Osasuna

Rayo Vallecano vs Osasuna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Osasuna to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Isi Palazon to score - Yes

