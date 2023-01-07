Rayo Vallecano vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | January 8, 2023

Rayo Vallecano will host Real Betis at the Estadio de Vallecas in La Liga on Sunday (January 8), looking to extend their unbeaten run to eight games.

Since their 3-1 loss to Almeria in October, the Red Sashes have drawn four times and won thrice in seven games to move to eighth in the standings with 23 points from 15 games.

Betis, meanwhile, have accrued two more points in the same number of games and sit two places above Vallecano in the standings.

While their league form hasn't been the best lately, winning just once in six games, Los Verdiblancos had no issues dispatching Ibiza Islas Pitiusas 4-1 in the Copa Del Rey on Wednesday.

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Betis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their last 25 meetings, the spoils have been closely shared, with Betis leading 8-7.

Vallecano haven't beaten Betis in their last six meetings.

Betis have won just one of their last eight games at Vallecano.

Vallecano have drawn their last two home games against Betis in La Liga - only against Real Oviedo in 1994 and Real Sociedad in 2022 (three games) have they played out more consecutive draws at home in the top flight.

Vallecano are unbeaten in seven La Liga games and could go eight without a defeat for the first time in the top flight.

Betis are winless in their last 12 La Liga visits to the Community of Madrid, scoring in just two of them.

Betis have drawn two of their last three league games and lost the other.

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Betis Prediction

On paper, Vallecano have had a better run in recent weeks than Betis and may seem like the favourites to win. The visitors, though, have a top squad with the potential to hurt Vallecano. Considering the same, the two teams could cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Real Betis

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

