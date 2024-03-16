Rayo Vallecano vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | March 17th 2024

Real Betis will be looking to return to the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying spot when they visit the Estadio de Vallecas to face Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Sunday.

Inigo Perez’s men are without a win in their last 11 matches across all competitions and will head into the weekend looking to end this dry spell.

Rayo Vallecano failed to stop the rot last Sunday as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Alaves at the Estadio de Mendizorroza.

Perez’s side have now gone 11 consecutive games without a win, losing seven and claiming four draws since January’s 1-0 extra-time victory over Huesca in the Copa del Rey.

With 26 points from 28 matches, Vallecano are currently 16th in the La Liga table, just two points above 18th-placed Cadiz in the relegation zone.

Elsewhere, Real Betis suffered a second consecutive league defeat for the first time this season as they were beaten 3-2 by Villarreal last Sunday.

This followed a 2-1 loss at the hands of Atletico Madrid on March 3 which saw their five-game unbeaten run in the league come to an end.

For all their recent struggles, Betis remain on course to secure European football as they sit seventh in the table, one point behind sixth-placed Real Sociedad in the Conference League qualification spot.

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Betis Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 11 wins from the last 28 meetings between the sides, Real Betis boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Rayo Vallecano have picked up seven wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.

Betis have won their last three games against Perez’s men and are unbeaten in their last seven encounters, picking up five wins and two draws since January 2020.

Vallecano are on a run of 11 consecutive La Liga home games without a win, claiming seven draws and losing four since September’s 2-0 victory over Alaves.

Betis have won just one of their last six games across all competitions while losing three and picking up two draws since mid-February.

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Betis Prediction.

Real Betis will be licking their lips as they take on an out-of-sorts Rayo Vallecano side who have struggled to get going since the turn of the year. We predict Betis will find their feet this weekend and return to winning ways.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 1-2 Real Betis

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Betis to win

Tip 2: First to score - Real Betis (The visitors have opened the scoring in five of their last seven games against Vallecano)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of their last seven clashes)