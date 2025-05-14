Rayo Vallecano vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | May 15th 2025

Rayo Vallecano will welcome Real Betis to Estadio de Vallecas in La Liga on Thursday. Betis are sixth in the league table with 58 points, three fewer than Villarreal, and can still directly qualify for the UEFA Champions League group stage next season. Vallecano are eighth and will hope to finish at least seventh to qualify for the UEFA Europa League group stage.

The hosts have registered 1-0 wins in their two league games in May. After a 1-0 home win over Getafe earlier this month, they overcame Las Palmas last week. Álvaro García Rivera scored the only goal of the match in the 66th minute.

The visitors have enjoyed a good run of form and are unbeaten in their last seven games. Their winning streak in La Liga was ended after three games last week as they were held to a 1-1 home draw by Osasuna. Cucho Hernández, assisted by Isco, broke the deadlock in the 64th minute, and Ante Budimir pulled Osasuna level in the 11th minute.

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Betis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 47 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 21 wins. Vallecano have 13 wins and 13 games have ended in draws.

The two teams last met in the reverse fixture in December and played out a 1-1 draw.

Rayo Vallecano have won just one of their last six home games in La Liga, playing three draws.

Real Betis are unbeaten in their last five La Liga away games, recording four wins, scoring 11 goals.

The last three meetings between them have produced fewer than 2.5 goals, with both teams keeping one clean sheet.

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Betis Prediction

Los Franjirrojos went winless in four league games in April, suffering three losses. They had conceded 11 goals in that period. They have seen an uptick in form and have won their two league games this month while keeping clean sheets.

Isi Palazón is a key absentee for the home side as he will serve a suspension here due to the accumulation of yellow cards. Abdul Mumin, Randy Nteka, and Joni Montiel remain sidelined with injuries.

Los Verdiblancos have been in good touch recently, losing just one of their last 17 games in all competitions. Notably, they have suffered just two losses in their last 20 games across all competitions, with both defeats registered at home. They have won just one of their last four away meetings against Vallecano.

Héctor Bellerín is a recent addition to the injury list for Manuel Pellegrini, while Marc Roca, Diego Llorente, and Chimy Ávila continue to be sidelined.

Both teams have enjoyed a good run of form and will likely settle for a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Real Betis

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

