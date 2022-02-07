Rayo Vallecano vs Real Betis prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa del Rey 2021-22

Rayo Vallecano host Real Betis in the first leg of the 2021-22 Copa del Rey semi-finals on Wednesday, with both sides looking to put their league defeats behind them.

Vallecano were beaten 2-0 by Celta Vigo on Saturday while Betis lost to Villarreal by the same scoreline at home the following day.

The Vallecans have reached thus far for the first time since the 1981-82 campaign, when they lost in the last-four to Sporting Gijon.

They're now hoping to reach their first ever cup finals, although Betis have been on a rampage in the competition so far.

The Greens beat city rivals Sevilla in the round of 16 before demolishing Real Sociedad 4-0 away in the last round.

Manuel Pellegrini's side have already beaten their counterparts from Madrid once this season but were held to a 1-1 draw in January in the reverse.

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Betis Head-To-Head

In the last 23 encounters between the sides, the spoils are equally shared, with Rayo Vallecano and Betis winning seven times each.

When they met last month in the league at the same venue, the match ended in a 1-1 draw although Betis beat them in October's reverse.

Rayo Vallecano Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-L

Real Betis Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-L

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Betis Team News

Rayo Vallecano

Martín Merquelanz is the only injury concern for the home side as he's currently nursing a knee problem.

Radamel Falcao missed their last cup game but might be given a chance to start here, meaning Sergio Guardiola will return to the bench.

Goalkeeper Luca Zidane should replace Stole Dimitrievski between the sticks.

Injured: Martín Merquelanz

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Real Betis

Los Verdiblancos also have a fair number of injuries, with Martin Montoya out with an Achilles tendon problem and goalkeeper Claudio Bravo nursing a calf injury.

Injured: Martin Montoya, Claudio Bravo

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Betis Predicted XI

Rayo Vallecano (4-2-3-1): Luca Zidane; Iván Balliu, Esteban Saveljich, Alejandro Catena, Kévin Rodrigues; Pathé Ciss, Unai López; Mario Suarez, Santi Comesaña, Álvaro García; Radamel Falcao.

Real Betis (4-2-3-1): Rui Silva; Héctor Bellerín, Germán Pezzella, Marc Bartra, Juan Miranda; Guido Rodríguez, Andrés Guardado; Sergio Canales, Nabil Fekir, Juanmi; Willian José.

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Betis Prediction

The home side held their visitors to a draw just a few weeks ago but a repeat is unlikely, with Betis in great form in the competition.

The Vallecans will put up a tough challenge, but the Béticos have an envious attacking vanguard that should guide them to a victory.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 1-2 Real Betis

Edited by Peter P