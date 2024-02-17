Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th February 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Rayo Vallecano take on Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in an important encounter at the Estadio de Vallecas on Sunday.

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid Preview

Rayo Vallecano are currently in 14th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side slumped to a disappointing 2-1 defeat at the hands of Mallorca last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. Los Blancos edged RB Leipzig to a crucial 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have an impressive recent record against Rayo Vallecano and have won 22 out of the last 28 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Rayo Vallecano's three victories.

After a run of 17 defeats on the trot against Real Madrid in La Liga, Rayo Vallecano are unbeaten in three of their last six such games in the competition.

Rayo Vallecano have won two of their last three matches at home against Real Madrid iN la Liga - only one victory fewer than they had managed in the 17 such games preceding this run.

Rayo Vallecano have lost four of their last six matches at home against teams from Madrid in La Liga and have won only one of these matches.

Rayo Vallecano have lost their last three games in La Liga.

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid have emerged as the favourites to win the La Liga title but will need to maintain their impressive run to stay ahead in the title race. Jude Bellingham has been sensational for his side this season and will look to add to his burgeoning goal tally this weekend.

Rayo Vallecano can pack a punch on their day but have been a shadow of their former selves this season. Real Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 1-3 Real Madrid

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jude Bellingham to score - Yes