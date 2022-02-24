Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips - 26th February 2022

Real Madrid visit the Estadio de Vallecas to face Rayo Vallecano in a Madrid derby in La Liga on Saturday.

Los Blancos are looking to secure back-to-back top-flight wins for the first time since matchday 17 after overcoming Alaves 3-0 in their last outing.

Carlo Ancelotti's swashbuckling team boasts a six-point lead over Sevilla at the top of the table as their title charge is gathering momentum.

Their city rivals are down below in 11th place with just 31 points from 24 games after watching their erratic run go downhill.

The Red Sashes are winless in their last six league games, losing each of their last four too, and have dropped below the top 10 rankings for the first time in months.

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Los Blancos have won 20 of their last 24 matches against Rayo Vallecano, losing just thrice.

The Red Sashes last beat their mighty neighbors in April 2019 - a 1-0 league win at home

The Merengues lost only one of their 13 derbies against Madrid teams

Under Ancelotti, the Whites have lost just one of their 15 league matches against promoted teams, although it came this season against Espanyol in October.

Ancelotti's side are winless in their last two away games - they haven't gone three or more games on the road without a victory since May 2019 (5).

Los Blancos have lost just one of their 16 clashes with Rayo Vallecano across competitions.

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid Prediction

The home team are just not in good shape at the moment and their mighty neighbors smell blood in the waters.

In-form attackers Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior could make a meal of their lacluster defense.

Barring another implosion on the road, Ancelotti's troops should be able to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 1-3 Real Madrid

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Real Madrid (they've lost just one of their last 16 games against Vallecano)

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: over 2.5 (The last five clashes between the sides average 4.4 goals a game)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Edited by Shardul Sant