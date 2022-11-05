Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th November 2022

Real Madrid are back in action with another important La Liga fixture this week as they take on Rayo Vallecano at the Estadio de Vallecas on Monday. Los Blancos have thrived under Carlo Ancelotti this season and remain the favorites going into this game.

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid Preview

Rayo Vallecano are currently in ninth place in the La Liga standings and have punched above their weight so far this season. The home side edged Sevilla to an important 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form on the domestic front. Los Blancos thrashed Celtic by a 5-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have an excellent record against Rayo Vallecano and have won 21 of the last 25 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Rayo Vallecano's paltry two victories.

Rayo Vallecano have suffered defeat in 19 of their last 20 La Liga games against Real Madrid, with their only victory during this period coming in 2019.

Real Madrid have won 19 of their 21 matches against Rayo Vallecano since the turn of the century - their second-highest win percentage against a single opponent during this period.

Rayo Vallecano have lost 14 of their 19 home games against Real Madrid in La Liga - their third-highest loss percentage against a single opponent at home in the competition.

Rayo Vallecano have won their last two matches in La Liga and could secure a three-game winning streak in the competition for the second time under Andoni Iraola.

Real Madrid have kept only two clean sheets in their first 12 La Liga games this season - their lowest tally at this stage of the competition since the 2013-14 campaign.

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid have an impressive squad at their disposal and are the favorites to win the La Liga title. With Barcelona hot on their heels, however, the reigning Spanish champions cannot afford to drop points in this fixture.

Rayo Vallecano are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day and stunned Sevilla last week. Real Madrid are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 1-2 Real Madrid

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Karim Benzema to score - Yes

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Arsenal and other EPL GW 15 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes