Rayo Vallecano vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th October 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Rayo Vallecano lock horns with an impressive Real Sociedad side in an important clash at the Estadio de Vallecas on Sunday.

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Sociedad Preview

Real Sociedad are currently in fifth place in the La Liga standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. La Real edged Benfica to a crucial 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Rayo Vallecano, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The home side defeated Las Palmas by a narrow 1-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Sociedad have a good recent record against Rayo Vallecano and have won 13 out of the last 32 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Rayo Vallecano's 10 victories.

Rayo Vallecano are winless in their last nine matches against Real Sociedad in La Liga and have conceded at least two goals in seven of these nine games.

After a run of eight defeats in 10 matches away from home against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga, Real Sociedad are unbeaten in their last five such games in the competition.

Real Sociedad have suffered defeat in each of their last three matches away from home against teams from Madrid in La Liga and have lost each of these games by a 2-1 margin.

Rayo Vallecano are unbeaten in their last six matches in La Liga.

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Real Sociedad have a good squad at their disposal and will be intent on securing their place in the top four this season. La Real have done well in the UEFA Champions League form and will look to hit their stride on the domestic front.

Rayo Vallecano have also been impressive in recent weeks and will look to prove their mettle in this match. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 2-2 Real Sociedad

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Rayo Vallecano to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Mikel Oyarzabal to score - Yes