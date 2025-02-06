Rayo Vallecano vs Real Valladolid Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th February 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Real Valladolid lock horns with an impressive Rayo Vallecano side in an important encounter at the Estadio de Vallecas on Friday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Valladolid Preview

Real Valladolid are currently rooted to the bottom of the La Liga standings and have struggled in the top flight this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 5-1 defeat at the hands of Real Valladolid last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Rayo Vallecano, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The hosts edged Leganes to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Valladolid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Valladolid have a slight edge over Rayo Vallecano and have won 13 out of the last 31 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Rayo Vallecano's 12 victories.

Rayo Vallecano have won each of their last three matches against Real Valladolid in La Liga and could equal their best streak of victories against the away side in the history of the competition.

Real Valladolid have won seven of their 12 matches away from home against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga - their highest win rate away from home against a single opponent in the history of the competition.

After a run of three consecutive defeats in La Liga, Rayo Vallecano are unbeaten in their last eight matches in the competition.

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Valladolid Prediction

Rayo Vallecano have been in impressive form in La Liga in recent weeks and will look to make the most of their purple patch. The hosts have a good squad at their disposal and have a point to prove going into this game.

Real Valladolid have failed to cope with the rigours of the top flight this season and cannot afford another debacle this week. Rayo Vallecano are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 2-0 Real Valladolid

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Valladolid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rayo Vallecano to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Rayo Vallecano to keep a clean sheet - Yes

