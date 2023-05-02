Rayo Vallecano vs Real Valladolid Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4th 2023

Rayo Vallecano will host Real Valladolid at Estadio de Vallecas on Thursday in another round of La Liga football.

The home side have had mixed results this season but remain hopeful of a top-half league finish and perhaps a European spot. After picking up a shock 2-1 win over Barcelona last week, they were thrashed 4-0 by Elche last time out, having enjoyed a bright start to the game before a red card to Florian Lejeune saw momentum swing the way of their opponents.

Valladolid have had their struggles this season but remain hopeful of survival with six games left to play. They were beaten 5-2 by in-form Atletico Madrid in their last game, conceding three goals in the first half and two in the second to further extend their winless run against Diego Simeone's side.

The visitors have picked up just 35 points from 32 league games this season and now sit 15th in the league table. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track this week.

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Valladolid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 28 meetings between Vallecano and Valladolid. The hosts have won 10 of those games while the visitors have won two more. There have been six draws between the two teams.

The hosts have lost just one of their last five competitive games in this fixture.

Only three of Valladolid's 10 league wins this season have come on the road.

Seven of Vallecano's 11 league wins this season have come on home turf.

Los Franjirrojos are without a clean sheet in their last eight games in La Liga.

The Pucelanos have scored 29 goals in La Liga this season. Only Cadiz (25) and Elche (25) have scored fewer.

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Valladolid Prediction

Vallecano have lost two of their last three games and have won just two of their last 12 matches. They have, however, won their last two games on home turf and will be looking forward to Thursday's game.

Valladolid are on a run of back-to-back defeats after going unbeaten in their three games prior. They have struggled to impress on the road this season and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 0-1 Real Valladolid

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Valladolid Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Real Valladolid

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last six matchups)

