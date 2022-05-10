Rayo Vallecano vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th May 2022

Rayo Vallecano will entertain Villarreal at the Estadio de Vallecas in La Liga on Thursday.

The hosts will look to extend their unbeaten run in the league to five games. Meanwhile, Villarreal wil look to pick up their first win in five games across competitions.

Vallecano have played out back-to-back draws in their last two league games and were held to a goalless draw by Getafe last time out. Villarreal, meanwhile, played out a 1-1 draw against Sevilla in their previous outing.

Giovani Lo Celso gave them a lead in the 86th minute but were denied the three points, thanks to Jules Kounde's 95th-minute equaliser.

Rayo Vallecano vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 26 times across competitions so far. The visitors enjoy a 14-6 lead in wins, while six games have ended in draws.

Vallecano are without a win against Villarreal since 2016, and the last two meetings between the two teams have ended in 2-0 wins for the Yellow Submarine.

Villarreal have scored at least two goals in 12 of their last 14 games against Vallecano across competitions.

Villarreal have the third-best defensive record in La Liga, conceding 34 goals, while Vallecano also have a solid defensive record, conceding 39 goals in 35 games.

Vallecano have just two league wins this year, with both of them coming in away games in April.

Los Franjirrojos have failed to score in four of their last seven home games, while Villarreal have failed to score in three of their last five away games in La Liga.

Rayo Vallecano vs Villarreal Prediction

Vallecano have got back on track. After a run of 13 games without a win between December and April, they have gone undefeated in their last four league games. They have been defensively solid in this period, conceding just once, but have also scored just three times in their four outings.

Villarreal, meanwhile, have endured a slightly poor run in the same period. They have two wins and suffered a defeat, while one game has ended in a draw. They have scored six goals in that period while also conceding four times.

In all likelihood, the game should end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Villarreal.

Rayo Vallecano vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5.

Tip 3: Villarreal to score in the second half - Yes.

Tip 4: Yellow cards - Over/under 1.5 - Over 1.5.

Tip 5: Rayo Vallecano to score first - Yes.

Edited by Bhargav