Rayo Vallecano vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd February 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Rayo Vallecano take on an impressive Villarreal side in an important encounter at the Estadio de Vallecas on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Ad

Rayo Vallecano vs Villarreal Preview

Rayo Vallecano are currently in sixth place in the La Liga standings and have stepped up to the plate admirably this season. The home side slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Rayo Vallecano last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Villarreal, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The Yellow Submarines were held to a 1-1 draw by local rivals Valencia in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Ad

Trending

Rayo Vallecano vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Villarreal have a good recent record against Rayo Vallecano and have won 14 out of the last 24 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Rayo Vallecano's five victories.

After a run of 10 defeats in 13 matches against Villarreal in La Liga, Rayo Vallecano have lost only one of their last five such games in the competition.

After winning four of their first five matches away from home against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga, Villarreal have won only one of their last six such games in the competition.

Villarreal played out a 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano in December last year and could play out draws in consecutive matches against them for only the second time in the history of La Liga.

Ad

Rayo Vallecano vs Villarreal Prediction

Villarreal have impressive players in their ranks and have a point to prove going into this game. The Yellow Submarines will be intent on securing a place in the top four and will need to be at their best in this fixture.

Rayo Vallecano have consistently punched above their weight this season but will be up against a strong opponent on Saturday. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Ad

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 2-2 Villarreal

Rayo Vallecano vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Villarreal to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback