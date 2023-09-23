Rayo Vallecano vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th September 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Rayo Vallecano lock horns with Villarreal in an important clash at the Estadio de Vallecas on Sunday.

Rayo Vallecano vs Villarreal Preview

Villarreal are currently in 13th place in the La Liga standings and are yet to hit their stride this season. The Yellow Submarines slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Panathinaikos in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Rayo Vallecano, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have punched above their weight this season. The home side eased past Deportivo Alaves by a 2-0 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Rayo Vallecano vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Villarreal have a good recent record against Rayo Vallecano and have won 13 out of the last 21 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Villarreal's five victories.

After a run of only three victories in 18 matches against Villarreal in La Liga, Rayo Vallecano have won each of their last two such matches in the competition.

Villarreal have won 12 of their 20 matches against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga - among teams they have faced at least 15 times in the league, they have a higher win ratio only against Levante.

After remaining unbeaten in their first five games away from home against Villarreal in La Liga, Rayo Vallecano are unbeaten in their last five such games in the competition.

Rayo Vallecano have won three of their first five games in La Liga this season - their best start to a top-flight campaign in the 21st century.

Rayo Vallecano vs Villarreal Prediction

Villarreal have an impressive team at their disposal but are yet to hit the stride in the competition. The Yellow Submarines have failed to meet expectations and are in desperate need of a resurgence.

Rayo Vallecano have consistently improved over the past year and will look to secure a European place this season. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Villarreal

Rayo Vallecano vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Villarreal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Isi Palazon to score - Yes